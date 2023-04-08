Trailer Of Malayalam Film Neelavelicham Based On Vaikom Basheer's Story Released

Renowned Malayalam author Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s short story Neelavelicham has been adapted into a film of the same name directed by Aashiq Abu. Its trailer was unveiled on April 6 by OPM Records and has generated an amazing response from the audience. The trailer gives a bone-chilling account of a woman Bhargavi’s (Rima Kallingal) death by a novelist Basheer (Tovino Thomas). He arrives in a desolate mansion which is rumoured to be haunted by Bhargavi’s spirit.

The trailer shows how Bhargavi died by suicide when she was betrayed in love. Basheer begins his research about Bhargavi’s life and stumbles upon many long-buried secrets. Soon, he reaches the conclusion that Bhargavi’s death was not a mere suicide as thought by them. What is the mystery behind her death? Is Bhargavi’s death somehow connected to Basheer’s life as well? The audience will be looking forward to finding the answers related to these questions. The trailer ends with a shot of Basheer saying “Bhargavikutty”.

Cine buffs were left swooning after the trailer, especially with Tovino Thomas’ character. They appreciated how smoothly he has transitioned from an ill-tempered young man Waseem in Thallumaala to a mature writer in Neelavelicham. They praised his dedication to getting his teeth into the skin of the character in every movie included in his filmography. Users also loved the glimpses of aesthetics and cinematography in the trailer. However, there was also a criticism of this trailer by one user calling the action scenes less realistic. According to the user, fight scenes in the film Bhargavi Nilayam directed by A Vincent were comparatively more realistic. While some agreed with the point raised by this user, another came up with a different opinion. The user commented that they are usually technical differences and the core of every film is its script. Bhargavi Nilayam is also based on Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s short story Neelavelicham.

Cine buffs will be looking forward to whether Neelavelicham will get the same success as Bhargavi Nilayam or not. Apart from Tovino and Rima, Shine Tom Chacko, Rajesh Madhavan and Jithin Puthenchery have essayed key roles in Neelavelicham. Neelavelicham will be released on April 20.

