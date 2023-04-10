Trailer of Malayalam Film USchool Out Now; Watch Here

Malayalam cinema has some of the most grounded yet amazing movies thanks to the impeccable writers and directors in the industry. One of them is P M Thomas Kutty. After his previous film Kavi Persadat, his newest flick Uschool’s trailer has dropped on YouTube.

The film first saw the teaser release four days ago and gathered more than 22,000 views. The trailer, which was released on April 4, got more than 24,000 views and is continuing to climb in terms of traction. Moreover, the trailer looks promising, and the events shown create curiosity in the viewer to understand what the story exactly is.

From everyday school shenanigans to dramatic sequences, the movie seems to have everything. The story of the film will revolve around two students in love and the events that happen around them. The film’s teenage love set up is sure to give a nostalgia ride to a lot of us. The film’s cast includes Abhijith, Niranjan, Abhinand Akode, Shikhil Gowri, Archana Vinod, Priyananda, Srikanth Vettiyar, Lali PM, Lithilal and more.

Uschool is being produced under the banner of Bodhi Movie Works and the producers are Beebu Parangen, Jayakumar Thekkekottarath, Bencin Omana, K V Prakash, P M Thomaskutty. The director of photography is Prasoon Prabhakar, and the music will be given by Shahabas Aman, Samuel Aby, and Hima Shinju.

Some other Malayalam movies that have created hype amongst fans are Kaathal – The Core, Live and Ayalvaashi.

Kaathal – The Core is directed by Jeo Baby and stars Mammootty, Jyotikaa and Adarsh Sukumaran in lead roles. The film will be released on May 11 and is expected to do well among fans and critics.

Live will feature Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko and Priya Prakash Varrier in prominent roles. The film is directed by V.K. Prakash and written by S. Suresh Babu. Live will clash with Kaathal – The Core at the box office as it is hitting the silver screen on May 12.

Ayalvaashi will also feature Soubin Shahir along with Lijo Mol Jose and Nikhila Vimal in important roles. The film is written and directed by Irshad Parari and will be released on April 21.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here