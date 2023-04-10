TV Actress Snehal Rai Sheds 15 Kg In 2 Months, Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey

Actress Snehal Rai, who came into the limelight after appearing in the popular show Ishq Ka Rang Safed, lost 15 kg in two months and her recent interview about the same is going viral. Sharing this information, Snehal talked about fitness and shared her lifestyle tips with fans. She said, “I consider my body as my temple. Overeating is an addiction, in my opinion, that can be just as harmful as smoking or drinking alcohol. I stress that these bad habits can cause serious health issues. So, it’s important to watch what we eat."

“Being beautiful means being fit and healthy. Then no matter what the weight is," Snehal added. She further said, “I believe that taking care of my body is a form of worship, and I am proud of every inch of my body. My commitment to follow a healthy and fit lifestyle reflects my dedication to living a sound way of life." Snehal also shared that she will never take any criticism of her body weight as a negative remark. She added that she takes it as a motivation to stay fit and healthy.

“I have consistently figured out how to take trolls and negative remarks as inspiration to try and work hard and prove my critics wrong. I am extremely thankful to my trainer Raj Sir for guiding me in this journey," Snehal stated. “My determination and self-belief have helped me overcome challenges and remain focused on my goal of losing 15 kgs in two months," Snehal shared.

On the work front, Snehal has been active in the TV industry for a long time and has worked in popular shows like Icchapyari Naagin. She was last seen in the supernatural drama Vish which was broadcast on Colors TV and digitally streamed on Voot. The series aired from 10 June to 27 September 2019. It was produced under the banner of Peninsula Pictures and featured Debina Bonnerjee, Sana Makbul and Vishal Vashishtha in pivotal roles.

