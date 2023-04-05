CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsIPL Live ScoreRR vs PBKSRam Navami ViolenceDonald Trump
Home » Entertainment » Urfi Javed Brutally Trolled for Wearing Outfit Made of Grass but Orhan Awatramani Approves
1-MIN READ

Urfi Javed Brutally Trolled for Wearing Outfit Made of Grass but Orhan Awatramani Approves

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 21:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Orry gushes over Urfi Javed's look.

Orry gushes over Urfi Javed's look.

Uorfi Javed wears an outfit made out of grass, and has the netizens divided on their opinion.

Uorfi Javed is known for having a noteworthy approach towards fashion. She always amazes her fans with her outstanding sartorial choices, and her DIY outfits catch all the gazes. Once again, the actress garnered everyone’s attention on the internet with her latest ensemble. Uorfi made heads turn in a formal blue coat and matching trousers, however, with a twist. This time the model made her outfit one-of-a-kind by putting green grass over it. She completed her look with a sleek bun hairstyle and brown heels. Uorfi captioned the post, “It’s environment day Tom! Did my part! Lol. Guess what I made this from!” Her outfit got all the netizens talking in the comments.

While most of them trolled her, it was Orhan Awatramani’s comment which grabbed eyeballs. Orry took to the comment section and wrote, ‘Fucking love.’

Some of the other comments read, ‘Urfi Yaar tumne to limit cross kar rakhi hai,’ ‘Wtf,’ Dhiyan se madam kahi koi bakri aa gyi to fir apka fashion hi nhi bachega ’, while others called her an ‘inspiration’ and ‘truly a fashion icon’.

RELATED NEWS

Recently actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also praised Uorfi Javed’s fashion sense. She had called her brave and gutsy. Talking to Zoom Digital, Bebo said, “I am not as gutsy as Urfi but I feel it’s extremely brave and extremely gutsy," and added, “Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

Talking about how Uorfi carries herself, she continued, “The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that’s what fashion is all about - when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off."

Later, Uorfi also reacted to Kareena praising her and tweeted, “Whatttttttt, Kareena just said she likes me??? I’m ded ! Bye. I can’t, wow, is this seriously happening?"

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. TV
  2. Urfi Javed
first published:April 05, 2023, 21:31 IST
last updated:April 05, 2023, 21:31 IST