Urfi Javed Goes Topless, Wraps a Jasmine Flower Skirt in New Sultry Video; Watch Here

Urfi Javed has been in the headlines for her bold fashion choices. So much so that she caught Kareena Kapoor’s attention as well. She has always managed to set the internet on fire through her bold pictures and videos. While she is often trolled for her bold fashion sense, it has not affected the actress. Well, today the Bigg Boss OTT contestant has shared a new video in which has covered herself with flowers.

In the sensational video, she is topless, hiding her modesty with just her hands and wearing a lehenga made of flower strings. To complete her look, Urfi has made a high ponytail and decorated it with flowers. As soon as she shared the video, social media users started commenting. One of the social media users wrote, “Jashn manao, Urfi ne naya video post kiya hai.” Another user wrote, “Bhai isko koi Kapde or dressing sense sikhao."

Take a look at the video here:

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were seen discussing Urfi Javed on a talk show. Ranbir called her fashion choices ‘bad taste,’ and Kareena said she admires her fashion choices. In an interview with Zoom, Kareena explained, “I am not as gutsy as Urfi but I feel it’s extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing.”

Commenting on the same, Urfi told Humans of Bombay, “I was blown away, I thought she was joking. After looking at the video I realized that I have achieved something in life.” She also mentioned that she did not like Ranbir’s comments and said, “Bhaad mein jaaye Ranbir, Kareena ne meri tareef kiya hain, ab toh kya hain, Ranbir ki kya aukat hain.”

Recently, Uorfi was spotted wearing a formal blue coat and matching trousers, but with a unique twist. She covered it in green grass. She completed her look with a neat bun hairstyle and brown heels. The caption for the post read, “It’s environment day Tom! Did my part! Lol. Guess what I made this from!”

As per reports, she was offered a spot in the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi but she has rejected it.

