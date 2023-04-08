Urfi Javed Grew Chia Seed Grass On Her Suit; Did You Like The Result?

Uorfi Javed never ceases to amaze her fans with her creative fashion statements. The internet sensation boldly accepts the challenge of wearing something unique every time and makes sure to add her touch to the outfits. Many of her looks are a rage on the internet. The recent outfit to go viral is a blue blazer and suit with real grass grown on it. She posted videos and pictures of her look on Instagram, asking her fans to guess what the outfit was made of.

The caption read, “It’s environment day tom! Did my part! LOL. Guess what I made this from!” Well, the answer is chia seeds.

The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant revealed on her now-disappeared Instagram Stories that she created this DIY look herself. Explaining the process, she wrote, “I sprouted the chia seeds on the cloth itself, covered it, watered it every day for 10 days.”

Uorfi also said that even she wasn’t expecting “such amazing results”. Well, indeed, Uorfi’s new creation has become one of her most artsy experiments.

Earlier, Uorfi Javed wowed the fans by acing the role of a showstopper for a fashion show. The social media star broke her streak of wearing outlandish outfits and dazzled in a beautiful golden sleeveless gown.

Recently during a chat show, actor Ranbir Kapoor shared his opinion on Uorfi Javed’s sartorial choices. While playing a game for a session with cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show, he ended up terming Uorfi’s style as “bad taste."

Meanwhile, in another instance, Kareena was all hail for Uorfi’s statement outfits. “I am not as gutsy as Uorfi but I feel it’s extremely brave and extremely gutsy," she said. “Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing,” Kareena added.

Uorfi responded to Kareena’s comments by wearing a stunning green outfit. The caption read, “Kareena said she likes my confidence. My life is complete now! K bye, someone pinch me.”

Uorfi Javed is known for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here