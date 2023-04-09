Urfi Javed Was Beaten By Her Father Till She Lost Consciousness, Says 'It Made Me Suicidal'

Urfi Javed is one of the most popular social media personalities today but the journey was not very easy for the actress. Urfi now makes headlines daily for her creative and bold sartorial choices but there was a time when the Bigg Boss OTT fame ran away from her house. During a recent interview, the actress opened up about the difficulties she faced in her life and also talked about her abusive father.

Talking to Humans of Bombay, the actress revealed that she ran away from her home at the age of 17. She also shared that she was mentally and physically abused. The actress said, “Growing up in Lucknow, I did not understand why I was stopped from dressing a certain way. I was mentally and physically abused; I even tried comitting suicide but in that one moment, I decided to give my life a second chance. I ran away to Delhi. I was just 17. I began taking tuitions to support myself. Later, I started working in a call center. Soon, I decided to go and try my luck in Mumbai. I had no money or place to live so I used to stay at my friends’ houses. I did odd jobs, giving interviews and even gave auditions."

She continued, “After a brief period of struggle, I cracked a TV Serial, and then tried my destiny in Bigg Boss OTT. But I was evicted within a week."

The actress then said that without a job in hand, she tried experimenting with the one thing she was best at- clothes. Addressing the trolling, she added, “I was questioned about my morality and character. But not caring about faceless people’s opinions on the Internet, I kept embracing myself and expressed self-acceptance through my choice."

Urfi Javed is best known now for experimenting with her fashion. Notably, Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, gave a shoutout to the actress recently.

