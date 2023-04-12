Vaani Kapoor Leaves Fans Swooning Over Her Sparkly Sky-Blue Gown, See Pics

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor’s sartorial choices have all our hearts. From making heads turn with her dazzling traditional looks, to transforming herself into a blingy party girl, the 34-year-old misses no opportunity to impress the internet’s fashion police. Recently, Vaani attended the star-studded Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards 2023, held in Mumbai on April 7. Undoubtedly, the B-town diva bagged the Super Stylish Charismatic Diva award, with her glitz and glam show at the event. Shelling out major fashion goals, Vaani dropped a slew of stunning pictures on Instagram, leaving us gushing at her yet again.

Letting her attire do all the talking, Vaani did not give much thought to her caption, just adding a diamond emoji, resembling her ensemble from the award night. Decked up in a shimmery, sky-blue sequinned gown, the War actress made our hearts skip a beat. The figure-hugging oceanic blue coloured gown had one tiny strap, going straight over the actress’s shoulder. Vaani was a showstopper indeed, flaunting her hourglass figure in the thigh-high slit dress, nipped at her waist.

Striking a bunch of appealing poses for the clicks, the 34-year-old exuded glam girl vibes and how. Those shuffling their wardrobes for the perfect party wear must note some fashion inspo from Vaani. Looking straight out of a 90s Hollywood movie, the Befikre actress teamed up her outfit with a pair of gleaming silver-sequined sandals. She accentuated her glitzy look by sporting a nude shade of lipstick and added the perfect drama to her eyes by applying long lashes accompanied by a hint of kohl.

Vaani rounded off her award-ready ensemble by putting up her hair in a loose bun, leaving a few hair strands loose. She posed with the award in one of the snaps, while in a few others, she sat daintily on a table, a vanity mirror, decorated with lights behind her.

The pictures were quick to arrest the attention of social media users, who heaped multiple compliments on the actress. One admirer turned a bit poetic as they commented, “Your beautiful eyes sparkle like jewels and your smile is so beautiful that it attracts everybody.” Another called her a “Gorgeous killer.” Others went all hearts in the comments, seemingly unable to take their eyes off Vaani.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor is currently juggling three back-to-back projects. Her next film will be with film producer Dinesh Vijan’s untitled film. She has further collaborated with director Nikkhil Advani on a female-oriented movie. Vaani is also a part of filmmaker Ashim Ahluwalia’s ambitious project, which is yet to be titled.

