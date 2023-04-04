Vanita Kharat Reveals How Past Relationships Taught Her About Companionship

Actress Vanita Kharat became a renowned name in Maharashtra due to the comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. She has also essayed key roles in films like Kabir Singh and RaanBaazaar. Currently, she is enjoying one of the sweetest phases of her life after getting married to her long-time boyfriend Sumeet Londhe on February 2 this year. In a recent interview with channel Sampoorna Swaraj, Vanita talked about her marriage and past relationships. Vanita said that she has been in relationships before marriage. She added that at one point the idea of being in a relationship with someone didn’t make her happy. She told the portal that she wanted to settle down with someone, but not immediately.

According to Vanita, being in relationships before marriage has taught her that it is a big decision to be with someone. So she wanted to take time for relationships, but her thoughts changed after meeting Sumeet and she finally struck a chord with him. Both developed a romantic bonding, got off very well with each other and decided to get into a relationship. After years of dating each other, they took a plunge and decided to tie the nuptial knot. Followers appreciated the fact that Vanita has not shied away from talking about her personal life on a public platform.

Vanita Kharat shared how she maintains a work-life balance. She shared her opinions on these topics without being shy. She also described her take on weight gain, for which she has been trolled often. The host asked Vanita her take on such comments. Vanita said that people should not be ashamed of gaining weight because in many cases their body is affected by changes in hormones. She pointed out that these changes are beyond anyone’s control.

