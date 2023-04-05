Vetrimaaran Feels This Song From His Dhanush-starrer Film Aadukalam Was Racist

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran has dominated the headlines recently owing to the first part of his cop drama film Viduthalai. The film was adapted from the short story titled Thunaivan, written by B Jeyamohan. The audience loved almost every aspect related to Viduthalai. Vetrimaaran talked about this film in an interview given to a Youtube channel and also shared his thoughts about his movie Aadukalam. He spoke about one of the songs from Aadukalam titled Yathe Yathe. According to Vetrimaaran, there were certain lyrics in that song which should have been avoided.

He said that in a certain part of this song, hero KP Karuppu (Dhanush) confesses his love for an Anglo-Indian girl named Irene (Tapsee Pannu). Vetrimaaran felt that such lyrics are racist to the women not having fairer skin tones, and they should have been avoided. He said in the interview that at the time of the song’s recording, no one minded these lyrics. In the closing statement of the interview, Vetrimaaran said that it was a lack of understanding on his and lyricist Snehan’s part.

This statement received positive reviews from the audience, who appreciated him for admitting his mistakes. One of them tweeted that Vetrimaaran has done nothing wrong and some people change with time. The user tweeted that there is no use in making controversy on the number Yathe Yathe. Rather, the user tweeted that cine buffs should enjoy this song.

Another one appreciated Vetrimaaran and tweeted that people should accept that they can’t be right every time. The user tweeted that until everyone understands this, they will be criticised by a certain group of people who do not correct themselves.

எப்போதும் எல்லா நேரத்திலும் 100% சரியா இருக்க முடியாது இது புரியாத வரைக்கும் 10% கூட நல்லவன் இல்லாத ஒரு கூட்டம் மத்தவன் 100% நல்லவனா ஏன் இல்லனு கேக்குறப்ப மதிச்சு பதில் சொல்லும் வரைக்கும்..இது இருந்துகிட்டே இருக்கும் 😂 பிரச்சனை நல்லவன் கிட்ட இல்லை நல்லவனா காட்டிக்க see more.— 🙆 counter பெல்🛎️ 🤘🤘 (@B_alert_ji) April 4, 2023

Aadukalam narrates the story of a village in South India, where rearing roosters and using them for fights is a matter of honour for many people. Aadukalam was a massive success and received 25 awards in different categories and 13 nominations as well.

Vetrimaaran has decided to continue with the shoot of Viduthalai’s second part before he starts work for another of his films, Vaadivaasal. As stated in the reports, Vetrimaaran will wrap up the remaining scenes of Viduthalai’s sequel.

