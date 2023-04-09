CHANGE LANGUAGE
Vidyut Jammwal Remembers Sidharth Shukla With Touching Throwback Pic, Take a Look
Vidyut Jammwal Remembers Sidharth Shukla With Touching Throwback Pic, Take a Look

April 09, 2023

While Sidharth Shukla is seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with shorts, Vidyut Jammwal is donning a black and white printed tank top.

Vidyut Jammwal made Sidharth Shukla fans emotional with his latest Instagram post. The Commando actor took to his story section to share a photo with the late actor from their gym. In the snap, the two actors can be seen posing with their dumble from their gym. While Sidharth is seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with shorts, Vidyut is donning a black and white printed tank top.

Sidharth Shukla rose to fame with the series Balika Vadhu. He then went on to do several prominent works such as Broken But Beautiful 3, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Bigg Boss 13. He also emerged as a winner in Salman Khan’s show. The actor passed away on 2 September 2021 after suffering a heart attack. He was 40.

Vidyut, on the other hand, made headlines recently for his rumoured breakup with Nandita Mahtani two years after their engagement. The couple were expected to tie the knot soon. According to a source quoted by IANS, they were spotted at Alanna Panday’s wedding festivities recently but they apparently kept a distance from each other. The publication’s source stated that social distancing is believed to be one of the reasons for their distance but also added that they respect each other and are good friends who are always ready to help each other. It was said that Vidyut and Nandita will be tying the knot in London.

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal will next be seen in IB71, Sher Singh Rana and Crakk.

April 09, 2023
