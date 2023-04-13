Vijay Makkal Iyakkam To Provide Aid To Garbage Disposal Workers

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay is not just known for his body of work in films but also for his humanitarian works. While he oozes swag and bashes up goons in the reel world, in the real world his movement named Vijay Makkal Iyakkam is known to carry out numerous charitable activities, helping the needy in society. From providing clothes to the needy to organising meals for the underprivileged, Vijay’s movement has always been a foot forward. And now, it has brought aid for the garbage disposal workers working during summer.

Vijay Makkal Iyakkam is planning to distribute waste buckets and cleaning materials to the garbage cleaning workers. Waste buckets will also be distributed district-wise after consultation meetings held in each district in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, with the Ramzan festival approaching soon, welfare assistance was given to 300 Muslim families on behalf of the North Chennai East District Youth of Vijay People’s Movement. All India General Secretary of Vijay People’s Movement Bussy N Anand attended and provided welfare assistance.

Vijay’s charity, apart from being highly applauded in India, has managed to garner praise from outside as well. In addition to having a substantial presence in India, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam also engages in philanthropic work in Canada. A Canadian politician who currently serves as mayor of Burlington appears to have taken notice of their activities. Earlier this year in January, at a high point for Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, Mayor Marianne Meed Ward applauded Vijay’s organisation for their quick and prompt help to those in need.

On the professional work front, Vijay will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Leo. A new shooting schedule began in Chennai recently and Malayalam actor Joju George has reportedly joined the film.

