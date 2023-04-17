Vijay Raghavendra's Chinnari Mutha Completes 30 Years Of Its Release

Actor Vijay Raghavendra is one of the most popular actors in the Kannada film industry. He started his acting journey as a child artist. Since then, he has made strong impressions among the viewers and even went on to win the National Award for best child artist. However, the actor came into the limelight after appearing in the 1993 Kannada language children’s film Chinnari Mutha. The movie completed its 30 years recently. Let’s take a look at Vijay Raghavendra’s journey in the movie.

Several leading actors started their acting careers as child artists. But Raghavendra took the role a bit more seriously. The actor was featured as a junior artist in TS Nagabharana’s 1993 film Chinnari Mutha. Vijay played the enigmatic role of Mutha. His character received immense love and appreciation from the viewers and his endearing performance won him the Best Male Child Actor award at the 1993-1994 Karnataka State Film Awards.

In addition, the film also starred HG Dattatreya as Daada, Avinash, Krishna Gowda, Shanthamma, Ashok Badaradinni, Jayaram and KS Sridhar. The background score of the film was composed by C Aswath and the lyrics for all the songs were penned by HS Venkateshamurthy. Chinnari Mutha won four state awards, including the Best Children’s Film, Best Child Actor, Best Music and Best Singing categories.

According to reports, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Chinnari Mutha, the film was celebrated on the sets of the Colors Kannada TV show Gitchi Gicchi Giligili-2. Vijay Raghavendra attended the event along with actress Shruti, actor and Sadhu Kokila. They celebrated the 30th anniversary of the movie Chinnari Mutha by cutting a cake.

On the professional front, Vijay Raghavendra was recently seen in the movie Kasina Sara. It was directed by NR Nanjunde Gowda and also starred Harshika Pooncha, Umashri and Neenasam Ashwath. While E Doddanagaiah backed the feature film, Sridhar V Sambhram composed its music.

