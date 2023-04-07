Watch: Dust Storm Blows Away Farhan Akhtar's Concert Stage In Indore

An intense dust storm blew away the stage at an Indore college prepared for the concert of actor-director Farhan Akhtar. Several videos of the stage crumbling in the face of a strong wind went viral on social media. The elevated stage fell, and a piece of the scaffolding hit a campus building as well.

The video showed a crowd swarming the collapsed stage, perhaps to see if anyone was trapped beneath the debris. In the video, one person can be heard asking, “Bhai kisi ko laga nahi hai na?" (Did anybody get hurt)? The individuals filming the videos appeared to be preparing for the stage to collapse during the dust storm. Just as the stage collapsed, one person could be heard saying, “Gaya, gaya, gaya (It’s going)." Videos of the aftermath displayed equipment that was damaged.

No injuries were reported. The event was announced earlier on April 5 and 6, and Farhan Akhtar was scheduled to perform live on stage.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar returns to the director’s chair with Jee Le Zaraa after more than ten years of absence. He has previously helmed critically acclaimed films like Don and Don 2. The upcoming movie, which was written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, is anticipated to carry on the tradition of exploring the theme of friendship established by their previous films, including Dil Chahta Hai, ZNMD, and others.

Farhan Akhtar is currently working on the pre-production of his upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in key roles. Recently, the director was seen looking for suitable locations to start filming the movie in the deserts of Rajasthan.

