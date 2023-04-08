Watch: Karan Kundrra Plants A Sweet Kiss On Lady Love Tejasswi Prakash's Cheeks

Power couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently attended an award function together on Friday. Not only Tejasswi and Karan but also other well-known television personalities, graced the show in Mumbai. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as paps saw Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundraa exiting the venue. They even had an adorable moment.

The two happily posed together for the cameras, and Karan stole a chance to kiss Tejasswi on the cheek. They soon started moving towards their car and called it a night. Karan was also seen holding a trophy in his hand. Check out the video:

At the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards 2023, both Karan and Tejasswi were awarded in the Stunningly Stylish Actor and Actress (TV) category. Meanwhile, for the event, Karan went all black with his outfit. He wore a black shirt paired with loose-fitted black trousers and kept his hair neatly combed. On the other hand, Tejasswi looked gorgeous in a shimmery white gown with black cutout layering on top. She wore a pair of dangling earrings and opted for a sleek hairdo. All in all, the duo complemented each other well at the event.

The event was attended by some of the most influential names in the industry. Kiara Advani, Karthik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey, Kajol, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Divyanka Tripathi.

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love when they participated in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15. During the show, their fans bestowed upon them the Tejran title, which has since gained popularity. Since then, their relationship has been going strong. They even refused breakup rumours that sparked recently.

Tejasswi Prakash has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. The actress will soon be seen in the Marathi film “School College Ani Life." Vihan Suryavanshi directed the film, which was co-produced by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah in association with Reliance Entertainment. Mann Kasturi Re marked Tejasswi's Marathi film debut. She is currently working on her television series, Naagin 6. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, appears on the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal alongside Reen Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani.

