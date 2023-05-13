Actress Isha Talwar ‘Didn't Get Any Work’ For 1 Year Even After Mirzapur’s Success

Actress Isha Talwar, aka Madhuri Bhabhi from Mirzapur, won millions of hearts with her acting skills and simplicity in the series. Despite all the love, she had no work for almost a year. Now, she has finally broken her silence of sitting at home without any work in that phase

Isha shared in an interview that even after doing a good film and web series, it is not necessary that an actor will get more work. According to reports, she spent a whole year waiting for some good scripts to come so that she could accept them. Isha added she strongly believes that after watching her work in Mirzapur, people should not ask for auditions.

Isha Talwar stated that she had to wait for 10 years to work on popular web series like Mirzapur. Even before the series, she had been associated with the acting for a long time. She felt that after showing her acting skills in Mirzapur, her struggle would be less and she would start getting work. But unfortunately, that did not happen.

Now after a long time, the actress is very happy to be a part of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, directed by Homi Adajania, which was released on May 5 on Disney Hotsar Plus. Along with Isha Talwar, the series also stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan and Angira Dhar.

In the interview, Isha also claimed that she had auditioned for many major and small filmmakers. The actress also revealed to Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo director Homi Adajania that she has tapes of over 500 auditions. Isha informed the director that he could choose her after watching some of her parts in Mirzapur but despite this, she had to audition for this series.