CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mona SinghBigg Boss OTT 2Puneet SuperstarLeonardo DiCaprioAriana Grande
Home » entertainment » Web Series » Adhura To The Summer I Turned Pretty: 7 New Shows To Binge Watch This July
1-MIN READ

Adhura To The Summer I Turned Pretty: 7 New Shows To Binge Watch This July

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 02:21 IST

Mumbai, India

New shows to binge-watch on OTT this summer.

New shows to binge-watch on OTT this summer.

Rasika Duggal's Adhura to Lola Tung's The Summer I Turned Pretty, here are 7 new shows to binge watch this summer.

Popular streaming platform Prime Video announces blockbuster line-up of highly anticipated Indian and international original series and popular movies across multiple languages. Customers can enjoy a diverse range of shows and movies, from the original horror series Adhura (Hindi) and final season of the global hit series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, to the superhero film Veeran (Tamil) and family entertainer Anni Manchi Sakunamule (Telugu).

Prime Day celebrations have started early on Prime Video with the premiere of the Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Jee Karda (Hindi) – an original series that beautifully explores the complexities of love and friendship, and the original movie Tiku Weds Sheru (Hindi) – a dramedy about two eccentric, starry-eyed characters who want to make it big in Bollywood. This is in addition to the Hindi version of the massive global blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: II, and the delightful Telugu family entertainer film Anni Manchi Sakunamule, both of which are already available on Prime Video.

The lead-up to Prime Day will also see the premiere of the original horror series Adhura (Hindi) which promises many chilling shocks and surprises, and Sweet Kaaram Coffee (Tamil) – an original series that beautifully encapsulates an unforgettable journey of three women from different generations rekindling their love for life. However, the celebrations don’t just end here, as customers are in for a treat with the premiere of the superhero film Veeran (Tamil), and Hostel Days, a Telugu adaptation of the hit Young Adult comedy-drama series.

Taking the entertainment quotient up a notch, Prime Video will also premiere the final season of globally renowned original series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the second season of the hit original series The Summer I Turned Pretty, the acclaimed film Babylon, and action thriller Kandahar (already streaming), giving customers a bouquet of the best international content, in addition to Indian.

Line up of releases with dates:

1. Jee Karda (Hindi) - 15 June

2. Kandahar (English )- 16 June

3. Anni Manchi Sakunamale (Telugu) - 17 June

4. Tiku Weds Sheru (Hindi) - 23 June

5. Ponniyin Selvan: II (Hindi) - 23 June

6. Jack Ryan Season 4 (English) - 30 June

7. Veeran (Tamil) - 30 June

8. Babylon (English) - 5 July

9. Sweet Kaaram Coffee (Tamil) - 6 July

10. Adhura (Hindi) - 7 July

11. Hostel Days (Telugu) - 13 July

12. Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 (English) - 14 July

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Kangana Ranaut
  2. OTT
  3. rasika duggal
  4. Tamannaah Bhatia
  5. Web series
first published:June 29, 2023, 02:21 IST
last updated:June 29, 2023, 02:21 IST