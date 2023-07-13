Aeshra Patel Shines As A Doctor In Crime Thriller 'Inspector Avinash' Opposite Randeep Hooda

Actress Aeshra Patel who is one of the accomplished Indian Supermodels is now foraying into acting. Aeshra was recently seen in “Inspector Avinash", a crime thriller web series for Jio Cinemas directed by Neeraj Pathak.

The web series which stars Aeshra alongside Randeep Hooda and many more recognized actors is based on a true-life incident in 1997. The story revolves around the super cop Avinash Mishra of Uttar Pradesh who takes battles to reach the head of the weaponry cartel.

Prepare to be amazed by Aeshra Patel’s mind-blowing acting skills in the crime thriller. Starring alongside the famous actor Randeep Hooda and a talented cast, Aeshra brings her character, an intelligent doctor navigating personal agitation, to life with mesmerizing finesse. Audiences are sure to be blown away by her fascinating on-screen performance.

Aeshra, hailing from the village of Kavitha in Gujarat, rose to fame through the Miss India Contest and became the face of renowned brands like Ponds, Lakme, and Oriflame. She graced the iconic Kingfisher calendar and walked the runways of major fashion weeks. The audience adored Aeshra’s outstanding performance as Heena Desai in the acclaimed film “Barot House," which aired on Zee5. Now, she is determined to pursue her acting career, aiming to showcase her talent and seize new opportunities that come her way.