Anupamaa Fame Aman Maheshwari To Make His Hollywood Debut With The Web Show 'Postcards', Deets Inside

Actor Aman Maheshwari who was part of the Rupali Ganguly starrer hit television show Anupamaa as well as a host of other exciting projects like Parshuram, Shoorveer, Gandi Baat and Dev DD is all set to make his Bollywood debut with a web show titled Postcards.

Sharing his excitement about the same, Aman Maheshwari said in a statement, “I am very excited and grateful that I get to do such an amazing international web show Postcards, which is a collaboration of Indian and African actors. The makers of this show are amazing, and I am really looking forward to it."

He added, “They were looking for an Indian person who had a really good command of the English language, and one of the celebrity stylists who’s also my friend recommended my name to the makers, and that’s how I bagged this project." He adds, “It’s a collaboration of Indian and African values. Everything is combined, like it’s just a place of origin, but in the end, love is the driving force, as is being genuine, grateful, and kind, so it’s all about the values."

The actor also shared that he bonded well with everyone from the cast, “The cast is huge and includes some of the best-known names in world cinema. And my bonding became very amazing with the entire star cast and I have made a strong bond with each one of them but the one with whom I enjoyed a lot working with is Mofe-Damijo. The makers and especially our director Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, are very chilled out, as they let me be free to perform and didn’t force anything on me, due to which I have given only one take for each of shot, for which I was praised a lot by the directors. As a result, this was a plus for me," he explained.

Aman Maheshwari also hopes to share screen space with Priyanka Chopra some day. He said, “I would love to be a part of more projects in Hollywood, and Priyanka Chopra is my inspiration. She’s well spoken, outsourced, and a businesswoman who’s really a delight to watch and whom I look up to, and she has made her way on her own, which is really motivating."