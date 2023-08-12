BB OTT 2: Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav Backs Elvish Yadav, Urges People To Vote As Finale Nears

Bihar’s Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav took to Twitter on Saturday to extend his support for YouTuber Elvish Yadav on Bigg Boss OTT 2. As the reality show is headed towards its finale on Monday, Tej Pratap Yadav asked his followers to vote for Elvish. Elvish Yadav entered the show nearly four weeks ago as a wildcard contestant.

Tej captioned the image, “Support #Elvishyadav #voteforelvish #ElvishIsTheBoss @ElvishYadav @BiggBoss." Elvish’s fans took over the post’s comments section with his catchphrase “Systummmmm".

Bigg Boss fans and house guests alike were surprised to discover that Elvish behaved sweetly in the house and didn’t pick any fights unless prompted, unlike his avatar on YouTube. His camaraderie with Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani quickly won over the audience, who voted for him to reach the finale.

Before Elvish entered the house, most fans of the show were quick to presume that YouTuber Abhishek Malhan or Fukra Insaan, brother of popular YouTuber Triggered Insaan, will be the winner of the show. However, Elvish’s entry proved to challenge this easy claim, with fans now divided over whom to support.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan was heard saying that he cannot consider Elvish the show’s winner due to the short span of his journey. He said he believed that the contestants who were a part of the show since the first day had it tough because they were yet to figure out everyone’s personalities.

Many contestants on the show like Pooja Bhatt and Avinash Sachdev opposed this statement. The show’s host, Salman Khan also told Abhishek that he was incorrect in his thinking. Salman said that as a wildcard, Elvish had to make a place for himself in already established relationships and divert fans to himself.

The finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will air on Monday, August 14. Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve are the top five contestants of the show.