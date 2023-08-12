CHANGE LANGUAGE
BB OTT 2: Elvish Yadav's Fans Accuse Abhishek Malhan's Fans Of Copying Him As Times Square Ad Goes Viral

August 12, 2023

Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are close friends.

An ad for Abhishek Malhan appeared in Times Square, New York. Elvish's fans said that it was a copy of an ad that had appeared for Elvish earlier.

YouTubers Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav knew each other professionally but became close friends in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. They are touted as one another’s strongest competitors by many contestants in the house. While the two remain friends inside the house, their fans have taken to social media to create a rivalry between them as the show’s finale nears. Recently, an advertisement for Abhishek appeared in Times Square, New York. Elvish’s fans said that it was a copy of an advertisement that had appeared for Elvish earlier at the iconic location.

While Elvish’s advertisement appeared on August 6, Abhishek’s advertisement appeared on August 12. One fan of Elvish wrote, “Mubarak ho bhai… Aab to TUM LOG BHI Systumm ko follow karne lage .. Ye Jeet hai Elvis and Systumm army ki. Rahna hai to Systumm ke niche rahna hoga." Another one tweeted, " editing pakdi gyi u r very hosiyar bro aise kaun bhikh mangta hai."

In a recent episode, Abhishek accused Elvish of engaging in negative PR against him outside the show. However, Elvish said denied this claim, saying that if he had wanted any rivalry between the two, he would never have become his close friend. An ETimes report quoted Abhishek as saying, “I got to know from someone that you and your team are doing negative PR against me outside. However, I want to see things from my eyes before I believe it." Elvish responded, “You have been with me from the start, do you think I can do something like this?"

Elvish later confided in co-contestant Jiya Shankar saying, “I didn’t feel this bad in the show until now. How can he think that I’m capable of something so low? It’s very hurtful." Jiya advised him to directly express his feelings to Abhishek, due to their brother-like bond. The two YouTubers later hashed the issue, not letting it affect their friendship. However, their fans continue to often pit the two against each other.

The finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan will air on August 14. Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav are the top five contestants on the show. Bigg Boss OTT alum and choreographer Nishant Bhatt will choreograph the contestants’ dance performances for the special finale episode.

