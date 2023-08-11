BB OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Says She Hasn't Talked to Her Father in 20 Years, Doesn't Know What He Looks Like

Actor Jiya Shankar was evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house earlier this week during a mid-week eviction. Jiya, who placed sixth on the show, has often mentioned to other contestants that her mother is estranged from her father. Jiya has never revealed the reason behind her parents’ separation. Before leaving the show, she told co-contestant Elvish Yadav that she has not spoken to her father in nearly 20 years.

When Elvish asked Jiya about her father, Hindustan Times quoted her as saying, “No, we haven’t spoken to each other. I don’t even know where he is, what does he look like, or have heard his voice. I haven’t spoken to him in the last 20 years and there is no contact. He has another daughter from his second marriage. He has a wife and a daughter. He has moved on in life. Why will he bother about us now?"

According to a report in ETimes, Jiya said that she misses his protection and care. “When I see other families together, sometimes when an elderly person says something to me — I’m unable to express or react I feel his absence. When I was a kid and if anyone would ever say something to me, I would run to my father and complain and he would take a stand for me. He was very protective towards me. Whenever I feel unsafe or if I’m not able to give it back to someone, I miss him a lot," the report quoted her as saying.

In an earlier episode, Jiya had revealed that she does not use her father’s surname. When Jiya’s mother, Surekha Gavli made an appearance on the show during a family task, she said that she had separated from her husband when Jiya was 13 years old. Later in the show, Jiya mentioned that she and her mother faced all their hardships together after her father abandoned them.

Jiya was evicted from the show on Tuesday. During the course of the show, she was often accused by co-contestants and fans of the show alike for not maintaining her relationships and often getting confused about them. Her mother had said on the show that Jiya did not grow up with many relatives and positive relationships around her. She said perhaps this is why the actor complicated her friendships on the show.