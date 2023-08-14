BB OTT 2: Rohanpreet Singh Photos Of Tony Kakkar And Manisha Rani, Says 'Bhabhi Mil Hi Jaani Hai'

Singers Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur performed live in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Sunday. Tony dedicated a song to contestant Manisha Rani and promised her that he will make a music video with her after the show. His brother-in-law, Neha Kakkar’s husband, Rohanpreet Singh took to his Instagram story on Sunday to share a picture of Tony and Manisha’s performance together.

Rohanpreet wrote in this story, “Lagda ajj bhabi mil he jani aa sanu! (Seems like I will get a sister-in-law today!)" Manisha’s fans appreciated her palpable chemistry with the singer on the micro-blogging site X, formerly known as Twitter. One person wrote, " Kakkar family is too sweet & love the way they adore #ManishaRani 😂❤️" Another person wrote, “#ToniSha End Game ❤️"

One fan wrote, “They are funny but they love mani 💜💜 you know neha kakkar only followed mani on Instagram." Meanwhile, someone also observed, “Publicity for their song. Kakkars are pretty good on that.. I remember he use to do the same with shehnaaz too."

Recently, Neha Kakkar had also made an appearance inside the house for a task. She spoke of her love for Manisha on the show and followed her on Instagram after the episode.

The Sunday episode marked the end of the show’s live stream. Salman Khan will host the finale this Monday and declare a winner from amongst Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve. Many netizens are speculating that either Abhishek Malhan or Elvish Yadav will emerge as the winner.

Earlier, Bigg Boss OTT alum and choreographer Nishant Bhatt had shared on his Instagram story that he will be choreographing the finale performances. He confirmed in his story that Abhishek Malhan and former contestant Jiya Shankar will definitely dance to some romantic songs. Jiya was evicted from the house earlier last week, placing sixth in the show.