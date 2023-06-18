Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve Reveals Salman Khan Blushed When They First Met | Exclusive

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to stream from June 17. Ahead of the same, actress Bebika Dhurve who has been confirmed as one of the participants in the reality show, engaged in a free-wheeling conversation with News18 Showsha, to share her excitement about being a part of the show and also recollected the first time she met Salman Khan.

Bebika says she’s ‘extremely nervous’ and at the same time ‘very enthusiastic’ for being a part of the Bigg Boss house. The actress revealed that she never would have thought of being a part of this entertainer if it wasn’t for her family. “I never had the thought of doing Bigg Boss ever in my life. But last year, jab MC Stan ka season chal raha tha. My entire family, my niece and nephews who are crazy about Bigg Boss told me and pushed me for auditioning here. They said, ‘Aap Bhagyalakshmi mein aate ho, aap Bigg Boss mein kyun nahi jaate.’ Unka woh motivational statement baith gaya mere dimaag mein and ever since, I was trying to get an audition for Bigg Boss. And then the audition happened, I had a couple of gruelling rounds and then finally here I am,” she explained.

Salman Khan, who’s the host for this season, is often seen schooling the contestants and calling them out. When asked Bebika if she was afraid of the same, the actress smiled and said, “I am not afraid of Salman Sir.” She explained she has been a major fan of his and obsessed with his films since childhood. “I’ve been a major fan of his for his movies; Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Maine Pyar Kiya; Mujhe kaafi prem hai Prem se,” she added.

Recollecting the day she met him, Bebika shared that while she kept on staring at him, Salman couldn’t stop blushing. “I’ve met him once. He was talking to someone. I was next to him and the way I was staring at him naa, he was blushing. Literally, he was blushing so badly…. Mujhe na unse be-intehaan pyaar hai. I’m in awe, in love, crazy for him.”

She further added, “Of course, he is very good at schooling, but yeah, he has the right point. He has the right reason to school people. Agar mujh mein kuch kam hogi, yaa koi galti hogi, unse better teacher life mein kahi nahi milne waala. So this is a massive opportunity. Apne aap ko behtar insaan banana hai toh sab Salman sir ki daat khaalo.”

When asked about the kind of exposure she’s expecting out of Bigg Boss, the actress said that she’s looking for better work opportunities ‘majorly’. “What I’m anticipating personally is, I desire to flourish majorly in Bollywood and even in the South Indian industry. TV, I would do, but only OTTs and reality shows only. That’s what I have planned for myself. But I really think, it would help me in the long run to have a career in the film industry," she said.

Lastly, we asked Bebika, if she’s afraid of in-house fights, the actress confessed that even though she’s worried, she’d navigate herself as she knows how to read people. “I’m a very good reader. I’m an astrologer myself. And believe me, I’ve seen the promo and figured out a couple of people and in a glance I could know, what they are. They are very air-headed, they are full of themselves, they are super confident as well and very competitive,” the actress said.

“I have no friends in the house. I don’t know anyone and that’s a good thing. I feel mai jitna mast-maula and real banke phirungi, mai utne aage badhungi. The moment I let fear get over me, I’ll be khatam. Fear will be my biggest weakness. I want to immensely enjoy this journey. Jitney ki chah aur bhook toh mujh mein bhi hai. But apki journey ko cherish karna hai, trauma leke bahar nahi nikalna,” she said.

On a closing note, Bebika added, “I feel among all the contestants, I am the fresh one and the least popular and with the least number of followers. The audience could relate with me the most. This competition will be extremely difficult for me, but I got this."