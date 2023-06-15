Bigg Boss OTT 2 House Tour: First Photos Show Salman Khan Will Have All Eyes On Contestants

The excitement is building up as the highly anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, is gearing up for its second season. Ahead of the show premiere, the makers have shared photos of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, revealing an extravagant and captivating setting. The house is a blend of luxury and strategic elements that will undoubtedly spice up the competition.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is set to stream on June 17 with superstar Salman Khan as the host. This season gives the audience the power to influence the game as the tagline says ‘Iss Baar Janta Hai Asli Boss’. As seen in the photos, plastic bottles are seen at the grand entrance of Bigg Boss eye, seamlessly blending with other decorative elements like lamps and chandeliers. The kitchen showcases innovation by using egg cartons on walls, adding a touch of quirkiness. Spoons, spatulas, and kadchis are transformed into captivating art pieces, while the dining area creatively utilizes springs and clip hangers making it more colourful.

Take a look at the photos here:

Recently, the makers also released a video in which they unveil the contestants. They did not unveil the faces leaving fans guessing. From television actor Avinash Sachdev to Abhishek Malhan, all big celebrities will be entering the show. The platform dropped glimpses of all the 13 contestants that will enter the house, unveiling their journey with alias names of Astro Baby, Hero No, Insaan, One Piece, Womaniya, Superstar, Theekhi Puri and Heroine to name a few. Check out the speculated names Aaliya Siddiqui, Sima Taparia, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Puneet, Palak Purswani, and Pooja Gor among others.

The show aims to bring a fresh twist to the format, ensuring that audiences are in for a wild ride. Earlier, it was reported that Raj Kundra, Kunal Kamra, Kailash Kher, and Daler Mehndi has also been approached by the show. TV actor Fahmaan Khan also clarified that he will not be participating in the show. He told to Pinkvilla, “That’s not my space and I don’t understand reality shows. I believe I am not the person for reality shows. I am more of a performer and more on the creative side, and I would like to show the little bit of ability that I have in the characters that I play and the stories that I can create. I am very focussed and interested in that.”