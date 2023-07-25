Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Praises Ranbir Kapoor's Acting; Says Alia Bhatt Doesn't Brag About Her Followers

Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt was seen talking about sister Alia Bhatt and brother-in-law Ranbir Kapoor on Monday’s live stream of Bigg Boss OTT season two. Pooja was in conversation with fellow housemates Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev. The trio were sitting in the garden area, talking about how certain housemates often brought up their social media followers to brag about their popularity. Pooja mentioned that Alia and Ranbir, two very popular stars, never indulge in such conversations.

Television actor Avinash Sachdev said, “I have had the most conversations in this house with you (Jad), Falaq, Jiya, Pooja ji, and I have no idea about the number of followers you guys have." Jad concurred and replied, “We have never discussed this at all. Social media never came up in our conversations. I never asked you, and you never asked me about it."

Pooja Bhatt said, “Yesterday in the kitchen they were talking about one million, two million, three million followers. I think it was Abhishek and Jiya." She added, “Maine yahi bola ki meri behen ka followers ka number hai na, the population of most countries is not that high."

“My sister, Alia Bhatt, has humungous followers and it’s not something that she brags about. That is followers. Ranbir is not on social media. He’s a star in the real sense of the word, and he’s an actor. He’s a star who can act, a rare combination," she shared with her co-contestants.

When Abhishek and Jiya said that Ranbir has admitted to having fake accounts, Pooja said that the duo has all the information about everyone. When Jad brought up the topic of maturity, Pooja quickly said that maturity has nothing to do with age.

Pooja Bhatt is currently the captain of the house. Fans are appreciating her straightforward personality in the show. Other contestants include Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and Aashika Bhatia. Falaq Naaz was eliminated from the show last weekend.