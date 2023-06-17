Bigg Boss OTT 2 Time, Where To Watch Online: Here's How To Stream Salman Khan Show Live

Bigg Boss OTT is dubbed as one of the most entertaining reality TV shows. With constant fights, interesting tasks, unusual dynamics, and changing loyalties, the show manages to keep viewers glued to their mobile screens. Now, the grand premiere of the second season is inching closer and host Salman Khan has taken the baton to promote Bigg Boss OTT 2 in full swing. Here, we have compiled everything that you need to know about when and where to watch the upcoming season.

Where to watch Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Bigg Boss has been one of the highest-rated Indian reality television shows. The OTT version is a spin-off of the original, specially made to be released in the digital space. It is important to note that the episodes will not be broadcasted on television. Instead, Bigg Boss OTT will begin streaming on JioCinema and Voot Select. What’s the perk if you may wonder? All the episodes will be made available free of cost on the streaming platforms.

When will Big Boss OTT 2 premiere?

The grand premiere of the second season of the digital version will be held on Saturday, June 17. This is a 24/7 non-stop show which also features an hour-long episode released on a daily basis. The new episodes begin streaming at 9 pm every day since the premiere.

Who are the new contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Just like the previous season, this year’s contestant list includes a plethora of well-known names. So far the confirmed names of the contestants are Anjali Arora, Bebika Dhurve, Aaliya Siddiqui, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Broacha, Falag Naaz, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, Manisha, Palak Pursvani, and Puneet Superstar.

Who will host Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Unlike the last one, the upcoming season will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan. The first season featured Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar as the main host. But this time, the beloved Bhaijaan is all set to bring his unique touch to the OTT version as well. The official teaser of the show features Salman Khan dancing to the title track ‘Lagi Baji’ in a blingy silver blazer look. “Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi,” the superstar reveals the tagline in the video.

Any surprise twist?

Splitsvilla alum Sunny Leone will also appear in Bigg Boss OTT 2. It is unclear if she will feature as a host or a contestant, however, rumour mill has it that she’s invited as a guest to launch the show.