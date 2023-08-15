Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Jumps From 6 Million To 14.5 Million Followers On Social Media

YouTuber Elvish Yadav was declared the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Monday night. Elvish created history by becoming the first wildcard contestant to have won Bigg Boss. Elvish is extremely popular online and his Instagram following has often been a discussion point among the show’s contestants. As per reports, Elvish entered the show with nearly six million Instagram followers. After his 30-day stint in the show, the count has significantly increased to 15 million, reportedly.

Elvish, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani were often advised against discussing their follower counts on the show by many contestants. During the show’s run, Elvish’s co-contestants and the host Salman Khan often questioned how loyal Elvish’s fans were and how many of his followers would make the effort of voting for him.

Elvish recently revealed that according to the makers, when the voting lines were re-opened for 15 minutes, Elvish received a whopping “280 million" votes, leaving another historic mark on the show. Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan were the top two finalists on the show. Elvish emerged as the show’s winner, taking home the coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh.

During the media interaction after his win, Elvish said that he will share this prize money with his team who worked hard to make his victory possible. He said in a video, “Meri team main teen bande hain. Teeno mere se kam hain age main. Unhone kaafi mehnat kari ek mahina lag ke, voh maine dekhi phone main check karke. Thank you unko. Unko alag paise doonga, jo 25 lakh jeeta hoon na, usme se paise doonga. (There are three boys in my team, all younger than me. They have worked hard for the past month, I saw that when I checked my phone. Thank you to them. I will give them some share from the Rs. 25 lakh that I have won)."

The finalists also included Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani, who were evicted from the show in that order. Former contestants Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha and Akansha Puri also attended the finale among others.