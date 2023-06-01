Black Mirror Season 6 Returns With Terrifying 5 New Stories; Watch Trailer

Netflix has finally released the long-awaited official trailer for the sixth season of Black Mirror along with its launch date. This new offering in Charlie Brooker’s anthology series features five new stories set in brand-new worlds and realities with fresh nightmares, revelations, hallucinations, and rabbit holes. The stellar cast of the upcoming season includes Aaron Paul, Michael Cera, Salma Hayek, Kate Mara, and Anjana Vasan, among others. The trailer gives fans a quick glimpse of the season’s episodes starting from Jaon is Awful, wherein a woman is shocked to discover a dramatized version of her life is streamed online on the global platform Streamberry (a spoof of Netflix).

Her fictionalised version is played by Salma Hayek. The second in the line to follow is Loch Henry, featuring a couple’s documentary exploits in a Scottish town. They are drawn to the local story of a guy who abducts people. “The details are so awful,” that it becomes irresistible for the duo to stop. Then comes Aaron Paul’s space mission in ‘Beyond the Sea’ as he grapples with a high-tech mission. However, things take a disastrous turn when his partner loses his sense of self in the eerieness of the dark space. The fourth story Mazey Day chronicles the life of a young celebrity who is trying to evade the paparazzi after a hit-and-run incident and getting thrown out of a movie set. She is terrified, humiliated, and mobbed by invasive camera crew wherever she goes.

But what steals the limelight is the fifth and final story Demon 79 which showcases the life of a meek sales assistant. This particular part is presented by Red Mirror which many theorize could be an alternate version of Black Mirror. The woman assistant is advised to commit terrible crimes in order to prevent a massive disaster. She is seen to be manipulated by a man in an angelic costume who consoles her in an atrocious way. With multiple twists, perplexing plotlines, and unexpected twists, the new trailer gives an apt gist about the thrilling events that are in store for fans. Watch the trailer here:

The critically acclaimed series is set to mark its much-awaited return on Netflix on June 15.