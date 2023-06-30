Catch Vishal Bhardwaj's Adaptation Of Agatha Christie's Renowned Novel Here

When the brilliance of the legendary novelist Agatha Christie and the inimitable artistic genius Vishal Bhardwaj converge, they promise a gripping ride of thrills and entertainment. Sony LIV is thrilled to bring an exclusive subscriber-only pilot episode preview of its original detective thriller from today. But it won’t be an ordinary debut, as the pilot episode will take subscribers on an interactive escapade.

Adapted from Christie’s celebrated novel, Sony LIV’s series is directed, co-produced, and co-written by Vishal Bhardwaj. In a unique interactive initiative, Sony LIV invites the audience to be a part of the creative process by co-creating the title of the baffling detective thriller. Additionally, after watching the pilot episode, users can help Charlie (the protagonist) solve the mystery by finding clues and identifying a character to dig deeper. So, grab your magnifying glasses and get ready to be a part of this thrilling adventure brought to you by Sony LIV.

The series is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures along with Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films and in association with Agatha Christie Limited. Along with Bhardwaj, the show is co-written by Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan. The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam amongst others.

So, prepare to be astounded by the formidable minds and join Charlie’s course in solving the mystery from now!