College Romance 4 Trailer: The Gang Comes Together For One Last Time In This TVF Show
College Romance 4 Trailer: The Gang Comes Together For One Last Time In This TVF Show

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 21:42 IST

Mumbai, India

The trailer of College Romance 4 is out now.

The final season of College Romance is all set to unfold from July 14 on SonyLiv App.

Sony LIV’s most loved gang from College Romance is back for one last time! Amidst movie nights, adventures, trips, job interviews, and heartfelt farewells, they confront their anxieties and insecurities, making their way into the real world in the finale. Will they stumble or stand tall as they step into the real world? Join them on a journey of friendship, self-discovery, and the triumph of embracing their madness!

Created by The Viral Fever and produced by Arunabh Kumar, College Romance season 4 is directed by Ashutosh Pankaj. The show features Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta, Nupur Nagpal, Jahnvi Rawat, and Eklavey Kashyap in pivot roles.

Commenting on the show, Gagan Arora said, “College Romance has received a lot of love from the audiences since its inception. They have seen the characters mature through the years and have been fully invested in their journey as a gang, just like we have been. So, it is an emotional moment for all of us as we bring the final season. The viewers will surely be reminded of their senior year of college with this season as everyone will take important decisions and prepare to step into the real world. Our hearts are full and we can’t wait for the audiences to embark with us on this journey one last time! Watch the gang for the one last time on Sony LIV from 14th July."

*College Romance 4 to stream from 14th July only on Sony LIV!*

first published:June 29, 2023, 21:42 IST
last updated:June 29, 2023, 21:42 IST