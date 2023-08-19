Dheeraj Dhoopar Poses With His Tatlubaaz ‘Dream Team’ Featuring Divya Agarwal, Nargis Fakhri

Dheeraj Dhoopar, known for his performances in television shows like Kundali Bhagya, Sasural Simar Ka and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, has emerged as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. His charming personality and acting skills have earned him a special place in the hearts of fans. Currently, the actor is busy shooting his debut web series, Tatlubaaz. In his latest Instagram entry, Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a sneak peek of his “Dream Team".

The picture included Divya Agarwal, Nargis Fakhri and director Vibhu Kashyap. Four of them were seen posing and smiling at the camera. Dheeraj Dhoopar completed the post with a simple caption, “Dream Team.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

The actor’s post quickly caught the attention of his dedicated fanbase, who flooded the comments section with love and support for the talented cast. Divya Agarwal couldn’t contain her excitement and wrote “Us" accompanied by heart emojis.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, the show has been filmed across various locations, including Banaras, Lucknow and Mumbai. While the exact release date of the series directed by Vibhu Kashyap has not been disclosed yet, it has been confirmed that the show will be available for streaming on the EPIC ON platform.

Earlier, Dheeraj Dhoopar shared details about his character in Tatlubaaz and also revealed the reason he decided to play the role. He said, “It is something very different from what I have done in the past. As an actor I love to take up challenges and Tatlubaaz for me is that challenge. The moment I read the script I decided to go ahead.”

Talking about his preparation, Dheeraj added, “I have mentally put in a lot of effort for this character. Getting into the character in Tatlubaaz has been a fun process for me internally as well as externally.”

Along with him, the web series will also mark the OTT debut of the Rockstar fame Nargis Fakhri. Earlier sharing pictures from the set, she wrote, “Who knew pushing boundaries could be so much fun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

After she posted the pictures, her fans expressed their love and appreciation for the actress. Among all the reactions, actress Ileana D’Cruz shared a supportive message and wrote, “Woop woop, go girl." Dheeraj Dhooper added, “Hey beautiful," Divya Agarwal wrote, “Hello there."

Alongside Dheeraj, Divya and Nargis Fakhri, the upcoming web series Tatlubaaz will also feature Gangs of Wasseypur 2 star Zeishan Quadri in a pivotal role.