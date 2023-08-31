Director Sanaa Hamri Explores Empowerment and Diversity Through 'The Wheel of Time' New Season

Packed with action, fantasy and drama, one of Prime Video’s top rated series The Wheel of Time is all set to premiere with a brand new season on September 1. Two years later, the second season takes forward the story of Rand al’Thor and his friends from the village of Emond’s Field, who are unwittingly drawn into a world-spanning conflict as the Dark One’s malevolent influence rises once more. Based on Robert Jordan’s exemplary fantasy series, The Wheel of Time is the ultimate portrayal of the fight between light and darkness, set against the backdrop of a spectacularly created dystopian world.

The series, directed by Moroccan-born director Sanaa Hamri, stars actor Rosamund Pike in the headlining role as Moiraine, a powerful Aes Sedai, a wielder of magic, playing a central role in the story.

For Director Sanaa Hamri, Rosamund Pike’s ‘Moiraine’ is an excellent example of the female empowerment Jordan’s stories portray and how Hollywood should feature more stories like hers in television and film. “You have Moiraine, who’s always on a mission and is single-mindedly approaching her mission and making sure that she, you know, gets through,” Hamri said. “I think that is kind of a very Hollywood male character that a lot of the movies in the ‘70s and ‘80s and ‘90s had the male who’s on a mission and he’s trying to save the world. Well, that’s Moiraine now. And I think it’s important to have more characters like that. As well as characters that reflect different people, skin tones, ethnicities, and cultures, which is what I love about The Wheel of Time, and that’s why I’m here because those things are very important to me.”

One of the aspects that Hamri highlighted in Jordan’s storytelling is the complex relationship men have with magic, the One Power, women, and how women’s empowerment is exemplified throughout the novels and show. “But what I really love is the exploration of this idea of if a man channels and how men are in this world,” Hamri explained. “Because, in essence, a man who channels is almost like a second-class citizen. And I love the show’s female empowerment aspect, which is very enjoyable.”

The Wheel of Time also stars Josha Stradowski, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins and Madeleine Madden in pivotal roles. Created by Rafe Judkins, the fantasy series will premiere with the first three episodes in English, with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on Prime Video on September 1.