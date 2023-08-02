Docuseries On AP Dhillon Announced; Show To Present His Journey From Punjab To Canada

Prime Video has announced an upcoming docuseries titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind. The show is produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wildsheep Content and Run-Up Records, whereas it is helmed by director Jay Ahmed. The four-part docuseries delves into the life of Amritpal Singh Dhillon and tells the story of the self-made superstar known globally as AP Dhillon. Through exclusive access, the series follows his remarkable journey from Gurdaspur, a small village in Punjab, to the mountains of British Columbia, Canada, where he has become a renowned global music sensation.

Through a combination of Dhillon’s personal accounts and interviews with his close-knit circle of family and friends, this series offers a genuine insight into Dhillon’s life, motivations, and journey, taking the viewers deep into Dhillon’s world, following him on a global expedition, both on and off the stage.

“Stories of triumph and success will always find resonance among viewers, and AP Dhillon’s journey to self-made superstardom is one that is intriguing and inspiring,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.

“AP Dhillon is an icon of our times and a legend in the making. His is a story of grit and determination, friendship and brotherhood, and staying true to your own creative vision at any cost. It’s a story that will engage and inspire young and old alike,” said Amy Foster, executive producer, PASSION Pictures.

“The story and the trajectory of AP Dhillon’s success is nothing short of remarkable. He is an enigma and his music has struck a chord among audiences world over,” said Erik Barmack, executive producer, Wild Sheep Content. “AP Dhillon and the entire team at Run-Up Records have redefined Punjabi music and put it on the global map like never before. AP Dhillon: First of a Kind traces this journey and gives the viewers a look into what goes behind the scenes. It has been an exciting ride and I am glad to have partnered with Prime Video for this. We’re looking forward to giving fans across the world, a glimpse into the man behind the music,” he added.

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind will be released on August 18.