Echo And Tom Hiddleston's Loki Season 2 Is Set To Premiere On Disney+ On THIS Date

Tom Hiddleston’s headliner series Loki season 2 has finally got a release date. The chief of Marvel Studious, Kevin Feige, made the much-anticipated announcement on Tuesday during Disney’s Upfront presentation. The new update confirms Loki season 2 is set to premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ on October 6 this year. The plot picks up after the events of last season wherein the God of Mischief was seen stepping out of his brother Thor’s shadow following the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame.

With the stolen Tesseract, an alternate version of Loki was presented in front of the mysterious bureaucratic organization, Time Variance Authority (TVA), which was shown to exist outside the bounds of time and space. Monitoring the responsibility of maintaining the timeline, Loki was given two options, either erase his existence for being a ‘time variant’ or to help avert a greater threat. The crime thriller showed Loki taking several pitfalls while traveling through time, which ended with his difficult confrontation with Sylvie, an alternate variant of the God of Mischief who has enchantment powers. She is determined to attack the ‘Sacred Timeline.’

In the new season, Loki will find himself in a familiar yet strange place. Marvel teased season 2 stating, “Loki is back at the TVA, he’s had a very difficult confrontation with Sylvie, and Mobius and Hunter B-15 (High ranked TVA officers) don’t know who he is. Only time will tell what happens next.”

Besides Tom Hiddleston, the cast is joined by Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaku, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Richard E. Grant.

Loki season 2’s announcement was made alongside the release date of Echo which is set to arrive on November 29, 2023.

While Loki season 2’s episodes will be dropped on a weekly basis, Echo will drop entirely on the same day. The show narrates the origin story of Maya Lopez aka Echo (played by Alaqua Cox), a deaf former commander of the Tracksuit Mafia, who has the ability to perfectly copy people’s movements. She made her feature in Hawkeye (2021) and in the new series, is gearing up to face her past and Native American roots to discover the meaning of family and community.