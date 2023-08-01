From Ducktales To Pluto Mail Dog, 10 Cartoons to Watch as Disney Completes 100 Years

This year marks a monumental celebration of a century of magic and imagination as Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary. Disney has become an integral part of our lives, enchanting generations with its captivating storytelling, beloved characters, and unforgettable moments. From the whimsical charm of The Skeleton Dance to heartwarming moments in Minnie’s Bow-toons, this week, relive the nostalgia and experience the sheer joy of some of the most iconic and classic Disney. All the titles below are available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Skeleton Dance

A quartet of graveyard skeletons come out to play and dance the night away.

Goofy Gymnastics

Goofy enlists the aid of an instructional record in an effort to become fit.

Bath Day

Figaro the cat takes centre stage after he gets a bath from Minnie Mouse.

Aquamania

Avid water skier Goofy sets out to teach his son the fine art of the sport.

Building a Building

Mickey operates a steam shovel on a busy construction site.

Figaro and Frankie

Figaro is trying to take a cat nap, but the canary insists on singing.

Minnie’s Bow-Toons

There’s no business like bow business! In this collection of shorts, Minnie Mouse teams up with her friend Daisy to open up Minnie’s Bow-tique

Steamboat Willie

Mickey Mouse is a mischievous deckhand on a riverboat that is under the command of the tyrannical Captain Pete.

Ducktales (short)

Welcome to Duckburg! Join Scrooge and family as they celebrate Donald’s birthday, hunt for hidden treasure and create mischief at the McDuck mansion.

The Prince and the Pauper

Mickey Mouse stars in this retelling of the classic story, as Mickey, a poor peasant, and the Prince, son of the dying King.

Pluto Mail Dog

Pluto is pressed into duty to deliver a sack of mail to a remote Arctic outpost helped by a playful Arctic rabbit.

Chef Donald

Donald decides to try cooking along with a radio show. He tries to make waffles but accidentally uses rubber cement in the mix.

Mickey Mouse (shorts)

Mickey and his friends find themselves in different contemporary settings as they explore and experience the fun side of life!

Goofy The Art of Skiing

After figuring out how to get dressed, Goofy hits the slopes to demonstrate the art of skiing as he demonstrates turns, skiing backwards and even the ski jump.