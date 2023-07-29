Gaali Se, Taali Tak: Sushmita Sen Portrays The Heroic Journey Of Shreegauri Sawant In The Teaser; Watch

Presenting the story of Shreegauri Sawant’s fight for India’s third gender, Sushmita Sen is all set to showcase her boldest avatar yet as Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series, “Taali, बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी", premiering 15th August on JioCinema. The teaser unveiled today gives a sneak peek of the courageous quest of struggles, resilience and triumph.

In the 47-second long teaser, we see Sushmita Sen completely embodying a transgender woman as she adjusts a pendant around her neck and applies a bindi on her forehead. In the background, the actress introduces her character as Gauri, someone whom people refer to as ‘Hijra’ and others as ‘social worker’. Some call her ‘Nautanki’ and others feel she is a ‘game-changer’. She explains that the story is about the journey from ‘gaali(abuses’ to ‘taali(applause)’. Then we get to see a glimpse of Sushmita Sen, surrounded by people and two individuals pouring water down her head. Needless to say, Sushmita Sen in this new avatar evokes goosebumps and promises a story worth remembering.

Watch the teaser here:

The poster for Taali was released on June 30, the last day of Pride Month. The caption along with it read, “Laakh gira de bijli mujhpe, mai toh satrang banu. #HappyPride." The motion poster starts with three checkboxes for male, female, and transgender, respectively. The third box is marked with a red bindi. The frame transitions and the bindi is then featured on Sushmita Sen’s forehead. Only dark and fearless eyes are seen in the poster. In the background, Sushmita is heard saying, “Main taali bajati nahi bajwati hoon."

Earlier, on Instagram, Sushmita Sen shared her first look as Gauri Sawant in Taali. The actor expressed her delight in playing this inspirational figure and telling her tale to the entire world. She emphasised the significance of living with dignity and thanked her admirers for their support. Along with her picture, she wrote, “Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!!"

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala, Taali will shed light on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant’s relentless pursuit for the recognition of the third gender in India.

Gauri Sawant, the founder of the Sakhi Char Chawghi, is a well-known activist. This organisation seeks to offer counselling services to transgender people and those suffering from HIV/AIDS. The activist began her journey when she left her home as Ganesh Sawant and relocated to Mumbai.

The series will premiere 15th August onwards on JioCinema.