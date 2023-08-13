Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Producer Says The Franchise ‘Filled with Heart and Humour’

Get ready for the last ride as the finale of Marvel Studios’ beloved franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy premieres on OTT. Directed and written by James Gunn, the final instalment, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, will see the Guardians take on their last intergalactic journey. The favourite bands of misfits are now in Knowhere and start to settle down, but not before Rocket Raccoon’s turbulent past catches up. With music, laughter, dance and action galore, the movie presents a visual and emotional roller coaster as Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff reprise their roles. Also joining them will be Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket.

Talking about the tonality of the film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s executive producer Sara Smith said, “The Guardians films are always filled with heart and humour and this one is no exception, but I would say that perhaps the emotion and the heart of this one shine through a little bit stronger because this story is anchored around our beloved Rocket, and you have the bittersweet nature of the Quill/Gamora relationship. Plus, you have the sense of an ending in the finale of the film.”

The film also stars Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 joins the other two films of the trilogy, Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 released on the big screen in May this year. The Marvel Studios’ film has now released on Disney+ Hotstar. The film streams in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.