Guns and Gulaab: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Thriller Series' Trailer to Drop on August 2

The highly anticipated teaser for Rajkummar Rao starrer crime thriller, Guns and Gulaab, dropped back in 2022. This marks Rajkummar Rao’s web debut and features co-stars Gulshan Devaiah, Gourav Adarsh, Dulquer Salmaan, and T J Bhanu from Badhaai Do and The White Tiger fame. The teaser has a nostalgic ’90s movie vibe, with Rajkummar as the narrator, exploring the darker side of human nature.

The teaser featured Rajkummar’s character in an intense moment, wielding a wrench while emotions run high. There’s a backdrop of a powerful message about suppressing one’s dark side. Dulquer plays a policeman, and Adarsh Gourav adds sassiness to the scene with a gang of thugs at the police station. The teaser promised an intriguing and action-packed series that has fans excited for its release.

Now, the makers and actors have revealed that the trailer will drop on August 2. Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, “I can’t wait to share this incredible world with you! Guns & Gulaabs main entertainment ki dukaan lekar aa rahe hain Raj & DK, 🌹🔫 Trailer out on 2nd August."

The series has been helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., known for their blockbuster web show The Family Man.Guns and Gulaab will be their second project with the actor after the 2018 hit movie Stree, which was written and produced by Raj and DK. The film also marks the reunion of Gulshan Devaiah and Rajkummar Rao for the third time. The duo was first seen together in Shaitan, where Gulshan played one of the leads and Rajkummar portrayed the character of a corrupt cop. They came back together after almost a decade with Badhaai Do, where they played love interests and made the audience fall in love with their onscreen chemistry.

Rajkummar Rao is busier than ever, with a schedule packed full of promising projects. He has the much-awaited sequel of Stree, Stree 2 in the pipeline too.