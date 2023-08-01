Guns and Gulaabs New Motion Poster Out: Dulquer Salmaan’s Quirky Look As Arjun Varma Impresses Fans; Watch

Guns and Gulaabs is one of the most highly anticipated action thriller series. It also features Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Today the makers released a new motion poster featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan. They have introduced his character as Arjun Varma. Fans are in love with his quirky avatar.

Taking to Instagram, director duo Raj and DK shared the motion poster and captioned it, “Suave, slick and sharp… what can you say to a guy with a gun, spouting philosophy! Introducing Arjun Varma @dqsalmaan! Guns & Gulaabs Trailer out TOMORROW!!” The motion poster introduces Dulquer Salmaan as Arjun Varma. He is looking dapper as he holds a gun in his hand. In the background, we can hear Rajkummar Rao’s voice. As soon as the poster was released, fans were seen dropping fire emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Super excited.” Another wrote, “Rajkumar Rao & Dulquer Salman in a gangster movie together. Finally a worthy movie which can surpass Gangs Of Wasseypur.”

Take a look here:

This series also features Gulshan Devaiah, Gourav Adarsh, Dulquer Salmaan, and T J Bhanu from Badhaai Do and The White Tiger fame. The teaser has released and it has a nostalgic ’90s movie vibe, with Rajkummar as the narrator, exploring the darker side of human nature. The teaser featured Rajkummar’s character in an intense moment, wielding a wrench while emotions run high. There’s a backdrop of a powerful message about suppressing one’s dark side. Dulquer plays a policeman, and Adarsh Gourav adds sassiness to the scene with a gang of thugs at the police station. The teaser promised an intriguing and action-packed series that has fans excited for its release.

The series has been helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., known for their blockbuster web show The Family Man.Guns and Gulaab will be their second project with the actor after the 2018 hit movie Stree, which was written and produced by Raj and DK. The film also marks the reunion of Gulshan Devaiah and Rajkummar Rao for the third time. The duo was first seen together in Shaitan, where Gulshan played one of the leads and Rajkummar portrayed the character of a corrupt cop. They came back together after almost a decade with Badhaai Do, where they played love interests and made the audience fall in love with their onscreen chemistry.