Half CA: Gyanendra Tripathi On Working With Ahsaas Channa And Anmol Kajani: 'I Was Mesmerized'

CA exams are one of the toughest examinations in the country, not everyone understands the struggles of the candidates. Well if you want to dig into the lives of these candidates and if you’re preparing yourself for becoming one or if you have succeeded in becoming one and want to relive those days, then Amazon miniTV has got you covered. The streaming service has recently premiered Half CA, which revolves around a young girl who is pursuing CA after her 12th grade, but she is confused and lost in her journey. On the other hand, her cousin is a Half CA, as he fails to clear the exam twice and technically has the knowledge of a CA but is not officially one. Will they successfully become CA’s or not is something you will have to find out.

Gyanendra Tripathi - The Half CA shares his experience working with his co-actors, here’s what the actor says, “Most of my scenes were either with Ahsaas and Anmol or with Neeraj Sood sir who is playing my father. On one hand, I was mesmerized by the sheer energy and fearlessness with which Anmol and Ahsaas approach their work, and on the other hand, I had the opportunity to learn how an experienced actor like Niraj sir enters into a scene. All three of them are different in their approach, demeanor, and delivery but one thing is common, all of them want to excel and be truthful in scenes.”

Created by TVF, the trailer gives viewers a glimpse into the hardships faced by students aspiring to become CA. The series depicts the experiences of CA aspirants, from the outset to the finals, along with dealing with some existential dilemmas as they prepare for the exams. Half CA features Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Prit Kamani, Anmol Kajani, and Rohan Joshi in quintessential roles. With its relatable storyline and an intriguing narrative, the show is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV.