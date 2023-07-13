Harleen Sethi Recalls Kiss Scene With Vikrant Massey in Broken But Beautiful, Says She's 'Shy' | Exclusive

In 2018, Harleen Sethi shot to fame with the show, Broken But Beautiful, a romantic drama, co-starring Vikrant Massey. And now, she is gearing up for the release of Kohrra, a Netflix original crime thriller series. The show sees her playing Nimrat, a vulnerable and strong woman trying to start a new chapter after an unhappy marriage and motherhood. As she looks for love outside her marriage, she is also often seeing questioning her father’s flawed parenting.

But for Harleen, the challenge lied in treading the grey area between moral and immoral and not judging her character for the choices she makes. She exclusively tells us, “Nimrat is at a point in her life where she just wants to choose herself. That was so liberating and is also on a very thin line, morally. It took me a while to not judge the character. I had to really think about how I want to play it so that the audiences understand where she’s coming from. It’s not easy for Nimrat to make the choices that she does,” she explains.

Kohrra sees her co-actor Barun Sobti caught in an unconventional relationship and engaging in intimate scenes. Harleen’s Nimrat also has an ongoing illicit affair, which adds a layer to her character. Sharing her thoughts on the same, she says, “If a character requires me to be intimate, it’s part of the journey of the character, and so, I’m comfortable with that. But on set, you need to be very comfortable with your co-actor when you’re doing an intimate scene in order to get into that space.”

Recalling an incident from Broken But Beautiful, she revealed, “The poster of the second season of the show had Vikrant and me sharing a kiss. When we were starting the promotions, they were very hesitant about coming and telling us that the main poster will feature a kiss. But Vikrant was like, ‘Yeh karna hai! Harleen, aaja.’ That’s why I said that it’s important to be in a comfortable space.”

The Gone Game actor reveals that one of her upcoming shows will see her performing ‘many’ intimate scenes and that it made her quite ‘nervous’. “It’s actually a little tricky. In one of my shows that’s going to come out later, I have many intimate scenes. When it eventually came down to doing those scenes, I was very nervous,” she states.

“You’ll have to build a bond with your co-actor and come into a comfortable space so that you don’t feel odd about someone coming into your private territory. Moreover, I’m generally a bit shy. But these days, we’ve intimacy coordinators on sets,” adds Harleen, who will also be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.

Speaking further about her character in Kohrra, she tells us that playing women who are imperfect and emotionally damaged bring her immense joy as they are rooted to reality and defy the notions related to the quintessential heroines Hindi entertainment has been portraying across years. “I love it. My only goal is to play characters that are relatable more than anything else. That’s the only reason I’m an actor. I feel, even if there’s one person whose life changes after watching my work, I’ll consider that a victory,” she says.

Kohrra is all set to release on Netflix on July 15.