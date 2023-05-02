Hugh Grant Opens Up About His Role in Operation Fortune Ruse De Guerre, Says 'Almost Every Actor...'

Having promised an action-packed quarter, Lionsgate Play is prepared to set your screens ablaze with their latest spy-thriller Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre. Directed by the legendary Guy Ritchie, the film seamlessly integrates comedy into its riveting storyline. Starring the dreamy Hugh Grant and the quirky gods of comedy Aubrey Plaza, Jason Statham and Bugzy Malone the film is going to stream in India on May 5, 2023.

When Orsen Fortune (Jason Statham) learns about a deadly weapons deal by a billionaire arms broker (played by Hugh Grant), he puts together his best team of operatives to track it down. With its incredible comic timing, unconventional performances, and gripping narrative, Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre is sure to keep you hooked to your screens.

Talking about his character, Hugh Grant said, “He’s motivated by money. Greg loves money! But he’s also one of those billionaires who has come to regard himself as a good man, even though he sells arms all over the world. He even has a charity for war orphans, in a delicious irony. Simmonds thinks he has values, and he loves life, people, and his team. I think it’s important to enjoy the character you’re playing, and I quite enjoyed being Greg. Almost every actor prefers being a bad guy. They’re more fun, and more delicious.”

The one-hour and 45 minutes action-comedy film is written by Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Ritchie, and shot through different parts of the world, including Antalya, Turkey, Farnborough, and Qatar. The film was released in selected parts of the world in March and April.

Get ready for an epic spy venture in Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, releasing on 5th May 2023 exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India.

