Is The Crown Really Ending? Makers Explore Alternate Formats For The Royal Drama

As the production of the final season of the acclaimed series The Crown continues, exciting details about the future have been revealed. While it was previously announced that the series would conclude after its sixth season, fans now have a reason to celebrate. Plans are in motion to continue the captivating story of The Royal Family through a movie adaptation. Inspired by the successful transition of Downton Abbey from television to the big screen, the creators of The Crown are eager to embark on a similar journey, promising fans a new cinematic experience.

A source close to The Sun shared insights about the season, stating, “Although this sounds like a drastic change, it’s one that proved a huge success for Downton Abbey, which ran for 52 episodes before continuing as two hit films. Creating a movie, or perhaps a series of specials, means creators would have so much more flexibility to jump in terms of time and topics."

The source further suggested potential storylines, saying, “They could deliver a prequel, perhaps focusing on the abdication crisis in the 1930s. Down the line, there’s the option to revisit the 21st-century royals, perhaps focusing on Harry meeting Meghan and his fallout with William."

These possibilities indicate an exciting and dynamic future for the show.

In the fifth season of The Crown, viewers were immersed in the aftermath of Princess Diana and King Charles’ turbulent marriage, as well as the destructive fire that struck Windsor Castle in 1992. However, as the highly anticipated sixth and final season approaches, the storyline will reportedly take a heart-wrenching turn. It will commence with the devastating death of Princess Diana in 1997 and continue to portray significant events until 2005, including Charles’ marriage to Camilla.

Contrary to earlier reports indicating that The Crown would conclude after its sixth season, recent sources suggest that Netflix is actively considering extending the series beyond its planned endpoint.

As per The Daily Mail, during a recent gathering, an executive hinted saying, “Just you wait until next year, maybe we will be in production."

The Crown will return later this year, featuring a stellar cast reprising their roles. Imelda Staunton will grace the screen as the Queen and Jonathan Pryce takes on the role of the Duke of Edinburgh. Josh O’Connor plays Charles, while Elizabeth Debicki will be seen as Diana, Princess of Wales.

Last year it was announced that Ed McVey will portray Prince William, while Meg Bellamy takes on the role of Kate Middleton, offering a fresh perspective on the royal couple.