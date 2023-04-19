'It's Threatening To Their Territory When a Woman...': Priyanka Chopra On Insecure Men

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ journey has been an inspiration for many. Over the years, she has established herself as a global icon and is the synonym for power and success. She has crossed several hurdles in showbiz, be it racism in the West or being cornered in Bollywood. Priyanka took it all in stride and shined even brighter. She is now all set to headline the Russo Brother’s international series, Citadel. Recently, Priyanka reflected on how a woman’s success is often related to the “insecurity of men”.

In a candid chat with ANI, Priyanka stated that she has some incredible men in her life who are not insecure about her success. “But I also met men in my life who are very insecure about my success. So, I think men have enjoyed freedom and pride of being the breadwinners, the leaders of the family,” she said, adding: “It is threatening to their territory when a woman does that or if a woman is more successful or if a man is staying at home and a woman goes to work, he will feel bad,” she added.

Priyanka also believes that people should teach their sons that there is no shame in crying, and in being able to share their feelings with their sister or mother or girlfriend or wife, and it is okay to give them (the women in the house) the spotlight and opportunity.

Citing an example of her parents, Priyanka said, “When my mother was getting into private practice and he was still in the military. My mom started earning more than my father, but they saw it as a unit because ghar pai hi toh aa raha hai (it is all coming in the house). So, there was no ego, which I have witnessed at my home.”

She also took a moment to praise her husband, singer-songwriter Nick Jonas. She mentioned that now when she is walking the red carpet with her husband steps aside and gives her centre stage, she feels very proud.

“I have surrounded myself with people that don’t have such insecurities. So, we as a race and society need to raise those kinds of men that don’t feel insecure about these things. This is not something to feel insecure about," Priyanka Chopra concluded.

Citadel, the Amazon Prime series, marks Priyanka’s second series in the West. The series also features actor Richard Madden. The series will have three seasons. Citadel is also simultaneously working on spin-offs, one of which will be based in India. The Indian chapter of Citadel will star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the lead. The duo joined Priyanka in London at the premiere.

