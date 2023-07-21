Kajol's The Trial Co-Star Manasvi Mamgai Reveals Her Character Was Inspired By Rhea Chakraborty

Kajol’s very first OTT series The Trial has received decent reviews from the masses. The legal drama that has been adapted from the American show The Good Wife has several elements that also drew inspiration from real life events. One of them in particular was a sub-plot featuring Manasvi Mamgai, who in the show essayed Juhi Bhatia, the girlfriend of cricketer Mohit Singh who dies under mysterious circumstances and the media trials that ensued afterwards. Those well-versed with news will instantly connect it with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s case. Now Manasvi has confessed that the reel life incident was surely inspired by a real life tragedy.

During an interview with India Today, the actress revealed, “This is inspired by a real incident that happened, so I had a lot of material to see online. I also coincidentally knew both of the people (Sushant & Rhea) involved in the incident, The Trial, is inspired by. So that way there is a lot to see, to be able to prepare and I think because the cast, the director Suparn, he is so amazing to work with, they were very supportive."

Being close to the two stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty, Manasvi recalled whether she reached out to the actress when she was dealing with that media trial phase, “"I didn’t reach out to her. Consequently, while I was shooting in Mumbai, I happened to meet her at like 1 or 2 events, so it was interesting. I interacted with Rhea, who kind of inspired me. So, I met her. She is as lovely as always," she added.

Manasvi also stated, “Like even though she has gone through all these things, she retains her beauty, humility, her aura. She hasn’t let her down, she is very strong, so I think that was very nice to see somebody who has gone through so much. It’s very inspiring to see her. She is very strong."

The Trial is co-produced by Kajol’s actor-husband Ajay Devgn. News18 Showsha’s review of the web series read: “The series never really takes its eyes off Kajol, and the never-a-hair-out-of-place, always immaculate actor, clad in elegant pastels along with some immense confidence, is the backbone of the entire show. When everything around her seems to be falling apart, and especially when you see her with her husband, you wish she would get a little rumpled or ruffled. However, it’s fantastic to see Kajol return to the grid and develop into her role, particularly when she starts to emerge as a woman who realizes her natural toughness and learns to keep one step ahead."