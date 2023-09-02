Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Intense In New Jaane Jaan Poster; Trailer To Release On THIS Date

Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s film titled Jaane Jaan. While the actress’ fans are eagerly waiting for it, the makers have now announced that they will release the film’s trailer on September 5. On Saturday, the official Instagram handle of Netflix India dropped a new poster of the movie in which Kareena looked intense.

In the caption, the streaming platform announced that the trailer will be released on September 5. “The thrill is just around the corner… and it’s coming to you in 3 days! #JaaneJaan trailer 💗💗 3 Days to go," the caption read. Check out the new poster here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Besides Kareena, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in key roles. Soon after the new poster was shared, Jaideep took to the comments section and wrote, “Ye Aankhain Bahut Kuch Kehti hain". Several fans also expressed excitement for the film. One of the fans wrote, “Read the book! And I am pretty sure you will give justice to the role ❤️ Love you Kareena". Even actress Huma Qureshi commented, “Cannot wait".

Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. The novel, published in 2005, revolves around a battle of the wits between a maths genius and his equally talented university batchmate, who is investigating a murder case involving the former’s neighbour.

“From the day I read ‘Devotion of Suspect X’, I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully, the audience will love it as much as we do," Ghosh earlier said in a statement.

Jaane Jaan is produced by 12th Street Entertainment and Northern Lights Films in association with Kross Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures. The film will be released on Netflix on September 21.