Loki 2 Trailer Out: Tom Hiddleston Is Back As 'God of Mischief', Ke Huy Quan Joins Show

Our beloved Marvel characters across the franchise have often been warned that messing with the Sacred Timeline can lead to severe consequences. However, it would be very unlike Loki if the God of Mischief paid heed to any warnings and did not do everything he could to try to achieve his glorious purpose; even if this achievement brought him to face Kang the Conqueror. After the smashing success of Loki’s first season, Disney+ dropped the trailer for the second season on Monday, July 31.

The second season of the hit series will see Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie and Owen Wilson’s Morbius return to face the “more evil" variant of Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains from the first season. This variant, called Kang the Conqueror will be the overarching villain of the series. Gugu Mbatha-Raw will also return as Ravonna Renslayer, Kang’s love interest in the comics. Watch the trailer here:

In the first trailer of the second season, Loki and Morbius are at the Time Variance Authority (TVA), trying to fix their mistakes from the previous season before they run out of time. However, in this season, Loki is ‘literally’ being pulled through time.

The trailer also features shots of Sylvie, confirming her presence in the series. It also features the “creepy" Miss Minutes in a different avatar. Ke Huy Quan, known for his Oscar-winning role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, also joins the cast as OB, a TVA archivist.

The trailer reminds the audience that, unlike some Marvel heroes, Loki and Sylvie are Gods. In one of the scenes, Sylvie said, “Whatever we do, we are playing God" to which Loki replied, “We are Gods." Morbius also said to Loki in the trailer, “Come on, you’re the God of Mischief."

Keeping in line with this messaging, the central question in the trailer is one that humans often ask Gods, “How do you choose who lives and who dies?"

The second season of Loki will release on October 6 this year, as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fifth phase. The episodes are likely to release weekly on Disney+, like the first season. Updates on a television screening are yet awaited.