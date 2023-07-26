Made In Heaven Season 2, Starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Finally Gets A Release Date, To Hit Screens On August 10

Prime Video recently confirmed the upcoming season 2 of Made In Heaven, leaving eager fans speculating about the premiere date. The biggest secret has finally been revealed; with the cast and makers announcing that the series will release on August 10. The Emmy-nominated series has firmly established itself as one of the most awaited shows in recent times. With speculation running wild about the twists and turns that lie ahead, fans are curious to see if their favourite characters will encounter new challenges or if unresolved storylines will finally find resolution.

Taking to her Instagram, Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays Tara in the series, wrote, “Making it official, finally! Team Made In Heaven is ready to enter the shaadi business again." She also shared a brand new poster of the much-awaited series that features Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Mona Singh, Kalki Koechlin among others. Take a look at it here:

Sobhita had earlier told News18, “I have to tell you, season two is so cool! It sounds very weird for me to say this because mera show hai but season one ke time pe we didn’t know how it will do, like how it would perform. But because it did well, we can take risks in season two. So be it terms of skill, be it terms of guest appearances, technically, music, cinematography, plot, performances are insane. Season two is many notches up from season one. I feel very very excited."

Expressing her excitement on season 2, Kalki Koechlin had earlier shared, “As an actor, it’s incredibly gratifying to see how season 1 of Made in Heaven resonated with audiences and became such a popular and critically acclaimed series. The overwhelming response from fans has been heartwarming. Moving forward into season two, I couldn’t be more thrilled and excited. We have an incredible journey ahead, and just like the fans, I am eagerly looking forward to delving deeper into the lives of these complex characters and seeing what lies ahead of them. I can assure the loyal fans of Made In Heaven that season 2 will be grander and an enthralling experience.”