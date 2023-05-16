Marvel Fan Rannvijay Singha Says Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Makes Him Emotional

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is all set to release digitally in India. Starring Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, with Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, the film is directed by Peyton Reed from a screenplay written by Jeff Loveness.

Ahead of the film’s release, Marvel fan Rannvijay Singha opened up about the Marvel Cinematic Universe film and called it ’emotional’ experience. “I am an action and adventure guy, the adrenaline rush thrills me! That’s why I love super heros, they are so inspiring and make for such good content. I particularly like Ant-Man because he is so relatable - he is a father and all the scenes with his daughter in the films always make me emotional. I am looking forward to watching Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Disney+ Hotstar," he said.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. At the centre of this sci-fi extravaganza, with its exhilarating twists and turns, lies the endearing characters that fans have grown to adore, whose grounded approach to being superheroes adds a touch of humanity to the cosmic chaos.

Previously, speaking about the film, Peyton Reed said, “The Ant-Man movies have always been about family. In Quantumania, we’re deepening and complicating the family dynamic while painting on a much larger canvas. We dipped our toe in the Quantum Realm in the first couple of movies, and this time, we wanted to give the movie an entirely different look: It’s an epic experience.”

Reed also revealed that the film sets the stage for several films. “That, to me, was extremely exciting. Creating the Quantum Realm—it’s the ultimate act of world creation. The idea is that they go farther down into the Quantum Realm than we’ve seen in the previous movies. We not only had to create the look of these cities and civilizations, we had to create the internal logic and history, and then populate it with all these creatures, beings and structures,” he added.